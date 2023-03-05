Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

“He was a good person” Loved ones hold vigil for Henrico man found dead at a Richmond park one week ago

VIGIL FOR HENRICO MAN
VIGIL FOR HENRICO MAN(WWBT)
By Macy Moors
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Loved ones held a vigil to honor and remember the life of Antajuan Hawkins on Saturday.

Dozens gathered at Pine Camp Cultural Arts and Community Center from 4-6pm.

The 20-year-old Henrico High School graduate was reported missing back on February 23rd. Two days later, Richmond police found his body near Pine Camp Cultural Arts and Community Center.

“He was as a loving son, brother, friend, and boyfriend,” Teairia Cook said.

Hawkins spent a lot of his time at the park playing basketball with his friends. He was also a member of the nonprofit, Save Our Youth, a program aimed at getting teenagers ready for adulthood.

“He was a good, he was a good person,” Dysean Greene said.

“He was the life of the party and his vibe was bright and beautiful, his soul was amazing,” Catie Greene said.

Many questions continue to linger around Hawkin’s death.

Kimani Meredith has known the victim for years. Meredith says no one knows why anyone would have wanted to hurt him.

“He was like a brother to me, my friend,” Meredith said. “I was crying because I thought it wasn’t true, but it was true, and I started crying really hard.”

The medical examiner’s office is still determining the cause of Hawkin’s death.

20-year-old Randel Parker has been charged with stabbing while committing a felony.

“It’s just hard for everybody. Everybody’s trying to be strong,” Nyia Henley said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dot Reid gives Gov. Glenn Youngkin a haircut at her Richmond barber shop after a bill-signing...
Youngkin signs universal license recognition law at Richmond barber shop
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
Movieland in Richmond launches new +17 policy after 7:30pm
‘17 after 7:30′ policy now in effect at Richmond’s Movieland
Hawkins graduated from Henrico High School in 2022.
Friends mourn loss of 20-year-old found dead two days after going missing
Ramps for Parham Rd. to I-95 also to close, drivers should seek alternate routes and expect...
V.D.O.T to conduct lane closures on I-95 north in Henrico

Latest News

Ramps for Parham Rd. to I-95 also to close, drivers should seek alternate routes and expect...
V.D.O.T to conduct lane closures on I-95 north in Henrico
Movieland in Richmond launches new +17 policy after 7:30pm
‘17 after 7:30′ policy now in effect at Richmond’s Movieland
Police in Hopewell have released new information regarding a shooting that killed a man and a...
New information released by police in Hopewell double homicide
‘17 after 7:30′ policy now in effect at Richmond’s Movieland
‘17 after 7:30′ policy now in effect at Richmond’s Movieland