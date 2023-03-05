Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friends of Henrico woman still looking for closure one year after she disappeared

Pullin has known Tracy for more than ten years when she started cutting her hair and became friends.
Pullin has known Tracy for more than ten years when she started cutting her hair and became friends.(wwbt)
By John Hood
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One year since 56-year-old Tracy Epps was last seen her friends are still at a loss for words and want closure.

“I still to this day want her to walk up in the yard and say I’m back, that’s what I want so bad but I probably know that’s not [possible], I think she’s gone,” Elizabeth Pullin, Tracy’s friend said.

According to police, Tracy was last seen on March 3, 2022.

She was reported missing three days after an officer tried to notify her that her husband, Lester Epps Jr., was shot and killed by Richmond Police after they claim he pointed a gun at officers.

“Yes we were very shocked,” Pullin said.

Pullin had been friends with Tracy for more than ten years after she started cutting her hair.

She said she was surprised to hear what happened to her friend’s husband but felt there were some warning signs.

“We kind of had some skeptical stuff go on,” Pullin said. “Like he’d come over here without her to hang out and that was kind of weird.”

Henrico Police said after reviewing footage from the extended stay hotel Tracy was staying on W. Broad St. they began a missing person investigation.

Pullin said when she learned her friend was missing she couldn’t believe it.

“Because I had just talked to her you know not too long ago, I didn’t think anything of it,” Pullin said.

Over the last year, Henrico Police have followed up on leads and conducted search missions but have not found Tracy.

Pullin said she has even tried finding her friend herself.

“I searched over there by the hotel a couple of times during the summer but just not successful,” Pullin said.

She and her friends have tried getting answers in other ways like speaking with a medium and believe Tracy will be found one day.

“She really is still being strong and I think she’ll help up find her one day even if it’s just a piece of hair or something like that, she’ll be found,” Pullin said.

Police ask if you know anything to give Crime Stoppers a call at (804) 780-1000.

