Weekend Forecast: Sunny with highs in the 60s

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gorgeous weekend with plenty of sunshine and above-normal temperatures. Tracking a cooler stretch of weather beginning Wednesday.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. West wind 10-20mph with 30-35mp gusts. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows near 50°, highs near 70°.

FIRST ALERT: Confidence is high that we’ll have cooler temperatures starting Wednesday, lasting 10 days or longer. This means daily highs in the 50s and nighttime lows near freezing.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50°.

