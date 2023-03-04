V.D.O.T to conduct lane closures on I-95 north in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Weather permitting, the Virginia Department of Transportation plan to close lanes on Interstate 95 in Henrico for pavement rehabilitation under the I-95 north Parham Road and Scott Road underpasses.

Travelers going northbound on I-95 near Parham Road exit 83 should expect significant delays due to double lane closures from 9 p.m. on Friday, March 17, through 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

The ramps from Parham Road to I-95 and from I-95 north to Westbound Parham Road will also be closed during work hours.

Drivers are encouraged to use the following detours:

Westbound E. Parham Rd. Ramp to I-95 north- Take Brook Rd. (Rt. 1) to the I-295 south ramp to Richmond, Washington D.C. (Exit 43A) to I-95 north.

Eastbound E. Parham Rd. On-ramp to I-95 north- Turn right onto Chamberlayne Avenue (Rt. 301) south to the I-95 north on-ramp.

I-95 north off-ramp to Westbound E. Parham Rd- Take I-95 north to I-295 north (Exit 84 B), immediately take the ramp to I-95 south Richmond, Washington D.C. (Exit 43 B) to E. Parham Road (Exit 83 B)

Anyone can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) for questions.

