Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

V.D.O.T to conduct lane closures on I-95 north in Henrico

Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays.
Ramps for Parham Rd. to I-95 also to close, drivers should seek alternate routes and expect...
Ramps for Parham Rd. to I-95 also to close, drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays.(mgn)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Weather permitting, the Virginia Department of Transportation plan to close lanes on Interstate 95 in Henrico for pavement rehabilitation under the I-95 north Parham Road and Scott Road underpasses.

Travelers going northbound on I-95 near Parham Road exit 83 should expect significant delays due to double lane closures from 9 p.m. on Friday, March 17, through 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

The ramps from Parham Road to I-95 and from I-95 north to Westbound Parham Road will also be closed during work hours.

Drivers are encouraged to use the following detours:

  • Westbound E. Parham Rd. Ramp to I-95 north- Take Brook Rd. (Rt. 1) to the I-295 south ramp to Richmond, Washington D.C. (Exit 43A) to I-95 north.
  • Eastbound E. Parham Rd. On-ramp to I-95 north- Turn right onto Chamberlayne Avenue (Rt. 301) south to the I-95 north on-ramp.
  • I-95 north off-ramp to Westbound E. Parham Rd- Take I-95 north to I-295 north (Exit 84 B), immediately take the ramp to I-95 south Richmond, Washington D.C. (Exit 43 B) to E. Parham Road (Exit 83 B)

Anyone can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) for questions.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dot Reid gives Gov. Glenn Youngkin a haircut at her Richmond barber shop after a bill-signing...
Youngkin signs universal license recognition law at Richmond barber shop
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
Hawkins graduated from Henrico High School in 2022.
Friends mourn loss of 20-year-old found dead two days after going missing
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Firefighters battle a blaze at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater early Friday, March 3.
Fire damages Virginia Beach Amphitheater

Latest News

Check traffic conditions in Central Virginia.
Check live traffic in and around the Richmond area
The Eastridge Road ramp and underpass will close permanently Wednesday, March 1.
Ramp, underpass to Regency set to close permanently
Tractor trailer overturns near Richmond International Airport.
Tractor trailer overturns near Richmond International Airport
Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a...
Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85