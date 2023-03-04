Your Money with Carlson Financial
Petersburg Public Schools announce 2023 Division Teacher of the Year

7th-grade history teacher Bianca Lampley, aka #TheRappinTeacher was chosen by Petersburg City Public Schools as the Division Teacher of the Year for 2023.(Petersburg City Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - 7th-grade history teacher Bianca Lampley was chosen by Petersburg City Public Schools as the Division Teacher of the Year for 2023.

The Vernon Johns Middle School instructor calls herself the #TheRappinTeacher and raps in class. She uses rap music to connect and engage with her students through the music they listen to.

“I’m so proud to represent Petersburg City Public Schools division in the state level of the teacher of the year competition. Teaching is a passion of mine. I light up when I talk about it, and I’m just so thankful to be recognized for what I do in the classroom with my students,” said Lampley.

Lampley also describes the importance she places on the home-school connection by using various types of mobile technology to provide access for parents to easily see and participate in what their child is doing in her classroom.

“We are so proud of Ms. Lampley. Her enthusiasm for the use of manipulatives and technology is extensive and creative, which encourages students to make real-life connections to history,” said Ms. Lampley’s Principal, Ms. Green. “Because of her genuine and obvious love of her content, many students voluntarily stay in class during lunch and after school with Ms. Lampley and continue their lessons. Students initiate real-life discussions with Ms. Lampley during these sessions because of the rapport she has built with them.”

Ms. Lampley will represent PCPS as she competes for Regional Teacher of the Year.

“Ms. Lampley has shown exemplary leadership abilities throughout her time as a teacher, and her commitment to excellence in education is obvious to those students who have had the pleasure of sitting in her classroom. We’re rooting for her as she continues her journey at the state level,” said Superintendent Dr. Sterling.

