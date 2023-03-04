Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

FBI Richmond accept applications for 2023 Teen Academy

Puctuality, professional behavior and appropriate dress will be required of all students...
Puctuality, professional behavior and appropriate dress will be required of all students attending this program.(clear)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -If you are or know any high school students interested in law enforcement, you might be in luck.

F.B.I Richmond is now accepting applications for Teen Academy until March 31, 2023.

F.B.I Teen Academy gives high school students a chance to understand the FBI as we know it today with several presentations on terrorism, cybercrime, public corruption, polygraph exams and much more.

Students will also be allowed to learn from special agents, intelligence analysts, language specialists, and professional staff about investigative tactics that include gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and assisting with cases.

FBI Richmond Teen Academy will occur June 14 - 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All candidates must submit an application and an essay by Wednesday, March 31.

Click here for questions or to apply to the program.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dot Reid gives Gov. Glenn Youngkin a haircut at her Richmond barber shop after a bill-signing...
Youngkin signs universal license recognition law at Richmond barber shop
The National Park Service is sharing a few tips for staying safe around bears.
National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear
Hawkins graduated from Henrico High School in 2022.
Friends mourn loss of 20-year-old found dead two days after going missing
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Firefighters battle a blaze at the Virginia Beach Amphitheater early Friday, March 3.
Fire damages Virginia Beach Amphitheater

Latest News

Ramps for Parham Rd. to I-95 also to close, drivers should seek alternate routes and expect...
V.D.O.T to conduct lane closures on I-95 north in Henrico
Movieland in Richmond launches new +17 policy after 7:30pm
‘17 after 7:30′ policy now in effect at Richmond’s Movieland
Police in Hopewell have released new information regarding a shooting that killed a man and a...
New information released by police in Hopewell double homicide
‘17 after 7:30′ policy now in effect at Richmond’s Movieland
‘17 after 7:30′ policy now in effect at Richmond’s Movieland