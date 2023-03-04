FBI Richmond accept applications for 2023 Teen Academy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -If you are or know any high school students interested in law enforcement, you might be in luck.

F.B.I Richmond is now accepting applications for Teen Academy until March 31, 2023.

F.B.I Teen Academy gives high school students a chance to understand the FBI as we know it today with several presentations on terrorism, cybercrime, public corruption, polygraph exams and much more.

Students will also be allowed to learn from special agents, intelligence analysts, language specialists, and professional staff about investigative tactics that include gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and assisting with cases.

FBI Richmond Teen Academy will occur June 14 - 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All candidates must submit an application and an essay by Wednesday, March 31.

Click here for questions or to apply to the program.

