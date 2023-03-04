Critically Missing Child Alert issued for Albemarle County 8-year-old and 13-year-old

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 13-year-old Shaun Lee Steppe. Shaun was last seen on Friday, February 24, in the company of Angela Ridgewell Steppe in a 2002 Silver GMC Yukon. Virginia State Police have issued a critically missing child alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police.

ACPD is also currently seeking the whereabouts of 8-year-old Shayn Lucious Steppe. Shayn was last seen on Thursday, February 23, 2023, in the company of Angela Ridgewell Steppe in a 2002 Silver GMC Yukon.

Anyone with information on the location of either Steppe brother or Ms. Angela Ridgewell Steppe is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807.

Name: Shaun Lee Steppe

Age: 13 years old

Sex: Male

Height: 5′7″

Weight: 100 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Name: Shayn Lucious Steppe

Age: 8 years old

Sex: Male

Height: 5′2″

Weight: 140 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.