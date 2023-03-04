‘17 after 7:30′ policy now in effect at Richmond’s Movieland

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday, a new policy went into effect at Richmond’s Movieland to no longer allow those under the age of 17 to buy a ticket past 7:30 p.m.

“That’s a shame. Why can’t we let kids be kids?” one moviegoer said as they were getting ready to watch Creed III.

On Monday, Bowtie Cinemas announced the new curfew at its Richmond location.

If you try to purchase a ticket for a showing past 7:30 p.m., the pricing window shows only adults 17 and over can buy a ticket.

If you try purchasing a ticket in-person at the box office, you must show your ID.

Joseph Masher, with Bowtie management, said the change was made based on customer feedback.

“It will be a more enjoyable movie-going experience for adults so they can enjoy the show without having a family running around, kids running around, or getting up and down and all that kind of stuff, so it’s just a more mature movie-going environment, and we think our guests deserve it and they’ve asked for it,” Masher said.

He said no one incident triggered this decision and that the feedback is widely popular in cities across the country.

Those looking to buy a large popcorn and soda Friday night said they couldn’t help but to think about the good old days when they were kids.

“I think it’s a little unfair. I remember when I was in high school, one of the top things to do on a Friday or Saturday night is to go out and see a movie with your friends,” a moviegoer said. “This kinda limits what you can do when you’re a teenager.”

Others said they’re not behind the change because being able to watch a movie on a Friday night with your family is a part of the movie-going experience.

“No, not at all. I mean, I like seeing the movie theater packed. Kids are part of it,” one person said.

Movieland said it would schedule more family movies earlier in the evening to conform with the new policy.

