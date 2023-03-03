‘We want to help our children succeed’: Hanover in need of foster parents

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Department of Social Services is looking for more people to become foster parents as officials see a “significant increase” in the number of children entering foster care.

“Fostering children is probably both the most challenging and most rewarding thing that someone could ever do,” said Matt Eakin, a family services specialist with the Hanover County Department of Social Services. “We’ve grown dramatically with the number of children in foster care.”

Eakin said this rise in the number of children going into foster care is being seen at agencies across Virginia. One of the factors Eakin contributes to this rise is the financial and emotional stressors brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t have the supply of foster families that we need to care for all the children we have,” said Eakin.

Now, the department is searching for more foster families to lend a helping hand.

“We see that kids do best when they’re raised with families. We also see the consequences that come when kids live month after month in institutional settings. Ultimately, it’s best for them to be living in their own communities, living as normal a life as possible,” said Eakin.

Eakin also said there’s a significant demand to help teenagers in foster care.

“They come to us sometimes experiencing a lot of instability in their living situations. Maybe they have not always had the guidance at home that they would’ve needed,” he said.

A decision to foster Eakin said makes a difference in their children’s lives in foster care.

“We don’t want to fail our children. We want to help our children succeed and be safe with families, so what I want to make sure people are aware of is that this is a real problem, but it’s a problem we can fix together, and we need to because our kids are worth it.”

Hanover is offering foster parent training sessions in March and April on the following dates:

March 7

March 14

March 21

March 28

April 11

April 17

All training starts at 6:00 p.m. at 12304 Washington Highway in Ashland.

Eakin also encourages those interested in becoming foster parents to create an online account through Virginia’s Faster Families Highway. Through this website, Eakin said people can share their information and go through self-assessments to see if fostering is the right fit for them.

For those interested in becoming a foster parent in Hanover, you can also reach out to Devon Parham at dsparham@hanovercounty.gov or by calling (804)-365-4135.

