Skunk tests positive for rabies in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -Health officials in Ashland sent a message to residents saying a skunk tested positive for rabies Friday.

The Chickahominy Health District says the skunk was found dead on Tuesday in the Woodstock Heights Subdivision and Cedar Lane area.

Anyone exposed to this animal in the days leading up to Feb. 28 should contact the Hanover Health Department at (804) 365-4313 or Hanover County Animal Control at (804) 365-6140.

Exposures include a bite, scratch or contact with saliva by an open wound or eyes, nose, or mouth from the infected animal. A person can also be exposed through direct contact between a pet and a rabid animal.

