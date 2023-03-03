Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond Falcon Cam returns for 2023 season

By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Falcon Cam is back!

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Falcon Cam livestreams a peregrine falcon pair that nests in downtown atop the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building.

“Falcon fans will be happy to hear that our familiar female (95/AK) and male (59/BM) have once again shown an interest in utilizing the Riverfront building as a nest site,” said Meagan Thomas, Watchable Wildlife Biologist for the DWR. “This pair has done an absolutely phenomenal job raising their chicks in the past two years, so I’m thrilled to see both birds on camera again.”

As long as no new birds show up and displace the current pair, DWR says the first egg will likely be laid around late-March.

Click/tap here to watch.

