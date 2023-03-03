Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Prosecutor charges teen with murder; accused in crash that killed 9-year-old

Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at...
Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A teenager in Missouri was charged with murder for a deadly high-speed crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in July 2022.

The Christian County prosecutor charged Zachary Fargo on Wednesday with second-degree murder, assault and resisting arrest resulting in death, KY3 reported.

The crash killed Alex Finley, a fourth-grade student at John Thomas School of Discovery.

Investigators said Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.

They said he failed to stop at a red light, causing him to slam into a van.

The driver and another passenger in the van suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a southbound vehicle veered across all three travel lanes, ran off the road and...
State police seeking information about deadly I-95 crash
Shannon Foley Martinez was set to speak at Manchester Middle School, but after an outcry from...
Parent, former white supremacist react after controversy at Chesterfield school
Hawkins graduated from Henrico High School in 2022.
Friends mourn loss of 20-year-old found dead two days after going missing
Potential victims of towing fraud come forward, lost thousands of dollars
Potential towing fraud victims come forward; some lost thousands of dollars in Richmond
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
Trial for two men charged in Richmond teen’s shooting death delayed

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and...
Arizona governor doesn’t plan to carry out execution scheduled by court
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Alex Murdaugh attends his sentencing hearing on March 3, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced in murders of wife, son
A Henrico man initially reported missing on Feb. 23 was found dead in a wooded area on Feb. 25.
Henrico man charged with stabbing in Old Brook Road homicide
Judge says Murdaugh trial was 'one of the most troubling cases' he has seen. (CNN, POOL, FAMILY...
Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison