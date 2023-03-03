Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

PHOTOS: Zoo welcomes third baby elephant in just over a year

The newest male African elephant calf at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium was born on Thursday. (Source: Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Zane Culjat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - An Omaha zoo has welcomed another baby elephant to the family.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of its newest male African elephant calf on Thursday.

Zoo officials said Lolly, an 11-year-old African elephant, gave birth to a male calf at about 2:30 a.m. The zoo says both the mother and son are doing well.

Caption

The birth marked the third African elephant calf born at the zoo, joining siblings Eugenia and Sonny who were born in January 2022.

WOWT reports the Elephant Family Quarters will be closed at the zoo to the public to allow Lolly to bond with her new calf. Guests will be able to view all three calves when the quarters reopen.

The zoo is also expecting the birth of a fourth elephant calf later this year.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was pronounced dead in Gillies Creek park on 4425 Williamsburg Ave in Richmond, VA
Police identify woman found shot to death near Richmond park
Shannon Foley Martinez was set to speak at Manchester Middle School, but after an outcry from...
Parent, former white supremacist react after controversy at Chesterfield school
Police say a southbound vehicle veered across all three travel lanes, ran off the road and...
State police seeking information about deadly I-95 crash
Manchester Middle School says Shannon Foley Martinez will not be speaking at the school.
Chesterfield school cancels appearance of former neo-Nazi
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
Trial for two men charged in Richmond teen’s shooting death delayed

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police...
Suspect charged after Chicago officer dies after shootout
FILE - A cleanup worker stands on a derailed tank car of a Norfolk Southern freight train in...
Angry Ohio residents confront railroad over health fears
Patrick Wojahn, 47, faces 56 counts of possession and distribution of child porn, police said.
Mayor arrested on child porn counts in Maryland college town
FILE - Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis shoots a free-throw during an NCAA college basketball...
Antoine Davis 19 away from becoming NCAA’s scoring leader