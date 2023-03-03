News to Know for Friday, March 3

Crews were called to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, March 3.
Crews were called to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, March 3.(Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Department)
By David Hylton
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, March 3:

  • 🌧️ FORECAST: Expect a chilly rain during the day with temperatures warming up in the evening.
  • A fire heavily damaged the Virginia Beach Amphitheater on Friday. The fire began in the production area of the building and then spread to the stage area.

Latest News

Education

Hopewell schools to provide clear backpacks for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Hopewell City Public Schools says there have been “several instances” of elementary students verbally threatening other students.

State

News

News

Crime

Friends mourn loss of 20-year-old found dead two days after going missing

Updated: 9 hours ago

Health

Insulin price cut brings relief and hope to local diabetics

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Raven Brown
A Richmond man says he’s relieved there will be price cuts to insulin

News

Renovations underway at the Diamond ahead of home opener

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

“We are struggling” eligible Henrico teachers will receive pay bump amid teacher shortage

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

News

Construction begins on new Central Laboratory to help criminal cases

Updated: 14 hours ago