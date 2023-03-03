News to Know for Friday, March 3

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, March 3:

🌧️ FORECAST : Expect a chilly rain during the day with temperatures warming up in the evening.

fire heavily damaged the Virginia Beach Amphitheater on Friday. The fire began in the production area of the building and then spread to the stage area.

Hopewell City Schools says it will provide clear backpacks to students after “several instances” of children making threats to each other.

Movieland at Boulevard Square is rolling out a new curfew for kids under the age of 17. The new policy called “17 after 7:30″ takes effect on Friday.

Next month, the Richmond Flying Squirrels will be returning to the Diamond for the start of the season, but not before the field gets some repairs done.

