Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

New information released by police in Hopewell double homicide

The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a double homicide near South 13th Avenue and...
The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a double homicide near South 13th Avenue and Buren Street.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Hopewell have released new information regarding a shooting that killed a man and a woman last June.

On Tuesday, June 28, just before 2:30 a.m., police were called to S.13th Ave. and Buren St. for a report of shots fired. Once on the scene, police found Jerrell “Rell” Lynwood and Amanda Horner inside a vehicle that crashed after the two were shot.

Lynwood and Horner were pronounced dead at the scene.

‘It’s just too close to home’: Man, woman found shot to death inside car in Hopewell

Police now say their investigation revealed a light-colored sedan was seen leaving the area shortly after the incident. Several leads have been developed, but police need more information and evidence to make an arrest.

Anyone with any information should contact Lead Detective Tara Clark with the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Those who want to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a southbound vehicle veered across all three travel lanes, ran off the road and...
State police seeking information about deadly I-95 crash
Shannon Foley Martinez was set to speak at Manchester Middle School, but after an outcry from...
Parent, former white supremacist react after controversy at Chesterfield school
Hawkins graduated from Henrico High School in 2022.
Friends mourn loss of 20-year-old found dead two days after going missing
Potential victims of towing fraud come forward, lost thousands of dollars
Potential towing fraud victims come forward; some lost thousands of dollars in Richmond
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
Trial for two men charged in Richmond teen’s shooting death delayed

Latest News

Dot Reid gives Gov. Glenn Youngkin a haircut at her Richmond barber shop after a bill-signing...
Youngkin signs universal license recognition law at Richmond barber shop
Chickahominy Health Officials say the skunk infected with rabies died.
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Ashland
A Henrico man initially reported missing on Feb. 23 was found dead in a wooded area on Feb. 25.
Henrico man charged with stabbing in Old Brook Road homicide
The Falcon Cam livestreams a peregrine falcon pair that nests in downtown atop the 21st floor...
Richmond Falcon Cam returns for 2023 season