New information released by police in Hopewell double homicide

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Hopewell have released new information regarding a shooting that killed a man and a woman last June.

On Tuesday, June 28, just before 2:30 a.m., police were called to S.13th Ave. and Buren St. for a report of shots fired. Once on the scene, police found Jerrell “Rell” Lynwood and Amanda Horner inside a vehicle that crashed after the two were shot.

Lynwood and Horner were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police now say their investigation revealed a light-colored sedan was seen leaving the area shortly after the incident. Several leads have been developed, but police need more information and evidence to make an arrest.

Anyone with any information should contact Lead Detective Tara Clark with the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Those who want to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.

