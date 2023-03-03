Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hopewell schools to provide clear backpacks for students

The school division says students have been making threats to other students
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Public Schools says since a 6-year-old shot a teacher in Newport News, there have been “several instances” of elementary students verbally threatening other students.

“We also have had a few instances when a fake/toy gun has been brought to school,” the school division said.

Investigations have revealed that no guns or real threats have been found.

In response, the school division says “we are soon launching a new measure - clear backpacks for all elementary students. We will provide more details on this soon, but we plan to provide a clear, see-through backpack to every elementary student by late March so that we can better ensure that nothing inappropriate is brought into our elementary schools.”

The school division also encourages parents to talk to children about the issue and that they could be removed from school by making a threat.

FULL STATEMENT:

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

