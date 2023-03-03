Friday Forecast: Chilly and rainy with a quick evening warmup

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain is likely today with temperatures locked in the 40s all day. Then and breezy with some showers with temperatures rising after sunset.

Friday: CHILLY. Morning rain likely. Breezy with scattered showers mid to late afternoon. Temperatures stay in the 40s during the daylight hours before warming up after sunset into the 60s. Today’s high will likely occur just before midnight. A line of showers and evening some thundershowers move in after sunset. An isolated storm with gusty winds is possible. Half-inch to 1-inch rain totals. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. West wind 15-20mph with gusts up to 30-35mph. Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures will be BELOW normal starting Wednesday, lasting 10 days or longer. This means nights around or below freezing are likely

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 50°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

