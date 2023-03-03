Fire damages Virginia Beach Amphitheater
The fire began in the production area and then spread to the stage area
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A fire damaged the Virginia Beach Amphitheater early Friday.
Photos from the Virginia Beach Fire Department show damage from the fire that started just after 1:30 a.m.
The fire was marked under control about an hour later.
WVEC reports that the fire began in the production area of the building and then spread to the stage area.
There’s currently no information on what sparked the blaze.
