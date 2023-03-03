Fire damages Virginia Beach amphitheater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A fire damaged the Virginia Beach Amphitheater early Friday.

Photos from the Virginia Beach Fire Department show damage from the fire that started just after 1:30 a.m.

Crews were called to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, March 3. (Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

The fire was marked under control about an hour later.

WVEC reports that the fire began in the production area of the building and then spread to the stage area.

There’s currently no information on what sparked the blaze.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.