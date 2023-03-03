Your Money with Carlson Financial
Fire damages Virginia Beach Amphitheater

The fire began in the production area and then spread to the stage area
Photos from the Virginia Beach Fire Department show damage from the fire that started just after 1:30 a.m.
By David Hylton
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A fire damaged the Virginia Beach Amphitheater early Friday.

Crews were called to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, March 3.
Crews were called to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, March 3.

The fire was marked under control about an hour later.

WVEC reports that the fire began in the production area of the building and then spread to the stage area.

There’s currently no information on what sparked the blaze.

