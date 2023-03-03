Your Money with Carlson Financial
Bookstore Chop Suey in Carytown rebrands to Shelf Life Books

Longtime used bookstore Chop Suey has rebranded to Shelf Life Books in Carytown.
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond’s largest independent used bookstore is going by a new name.

Shelf Life Books, formerly known as Chop Suey, is in the heart of Carytown and is owned by Chris and Berkley McDaniel, who bought the 20-year-old store last fall.

Although they have a new name, the store’s 17-year-old tuxedo cat, Wonny, is still wandering in, out and around his kingdom.

Shelf Life Books is located at 2913 W Cary St and is open Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The store also has an online shop here.

