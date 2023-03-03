Bookstore Chop Suey in Carytown rebrands to Shelf Life Books

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond’s largest independent used bookstore is going by a new name.

Shelf Life Books, formerly known as Chop Suey, is in the heart of Carytown and is owned by Chris and Berkley McDaniel, who bought the 20-year-old store last fall.

Although they have a new name, the store’s 17-year-old tuxedo cat, Wonny, is still wandering in, out and around his kingdom.

Shelf Life Books is located at 2913 W Cary St and is open Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The store also has an online shop here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.