Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Arizona governor doesn’t plan to carry out execution scheduled by court

This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and...
This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry shows Aaron Brian Gunches, who was convicted of murder in the 2002 killing of Ted Price in Maricopa County, Ariz. On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the Arizona Supreme Court scheduled Gunches' execution for April 6, 2023. (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says corrections officials will not carry out an execution even though the state Supreme Court scheduled it over the objections of the state’s new attorney general.

The Democratic governor’s vow not to execute Aaron Gunches on April 6 for his murder conviction in a 2002 killing came a day after the state Supreme Court said it must grant an execution warrant if certain appellate proceedings have concluded — and that those requirements were met in Gunches’ case.

A week ago, Hobbs appointed retired U.S. Magistrate Judge David Duncan to examine the state’s procurement of lethal injection drugs and other death penalty protocols due to the state’s history of mismanaging executions.

“Under my Administration, an execution will not occur until the people of Arizona can have confidence that the State is not violating the law in carrying out the gravest of penalties,” Hobbs said in a statement Friday.

Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office has said the agency won’t seek court orders to carry out executions while Hobbs’ review is underway.

Mayes, a Democratic who took office in January, tried to withdraw a request by her Republican predecessor, Mark Brnovich, for a warrant to Gunches. The court declined to withdraw the request on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a southbound vehicle veered across all three travel lanes, ran off the road and...
State police seeking information about deadly I-95 crash
Shannon Foley Martinez was set to speak at Manchester Middle School, but after an outcry from...
Parent, former white supremacist react after controversy at Chesterfield school
Hawkins graduated from Henrico High School in 2022.
Friends mourn loss of 20-year-old found dead two days after going missing
Potential victims of towing fraud come forward, lost thousands of dollars
Potential towing fraud victims come forward; some lost thousands of dollars in Richmond
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
Trial for two men charged in Richmond teen’s shooting death delayed

Latest News

Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Messy storms roll eastward after slamming Texas, Louisiana
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Alex Murdaugh attends his sentencing hearing on March 3, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced in murders of wife, son
A Henrico man initially reported missing on Feb. 23 was found dead in a wooded area on Feb. 25.
Henrico man charged with stabbing in Old Brook Road homicide