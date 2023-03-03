Your Money with Carlson Financial
Amazon pauses construction on ‘HQ2′ in Virginia

The company says it remains committed to Northern Virginia, with plans to spend $2.5 billion...
The company says it remains committed to Northern Virginia, with plans to spend $2.5 billion and hire about 25,000 workers by 2030.(WAFB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (WWBT) - Contruction on Amazon’s second headquarters - better known as “HQ2″ - in Virginia has been paused.

Bloomberg reports that the company is nearing completion on the first phase of the project as planned in Arlington, but a second phase with three 22-story office towers has been delays.

The company says it remains committed to Northern Virginia, with plans to spend $2.5 billion and hire about 25,000 workers by 2030.

In 2018, a report said that HQ2 could generate $346 million per year in state tax.

Amazon has not yet said how long the project will be paused.

“We’re always evaluating space plans to make sure they fit our business needs and to create a great experience for employees,” John Schoettler, Amazon’s real estate chief, said in a statement to Bloomberg.

