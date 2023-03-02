Trial for two men charged in Richmond teen’s shooting death delayed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A trial scheduled for two men charged in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey in Richmond did not proceed as planned on Wednesday morning.

In September 2022, court documents showed Humphrey was caught in the crossfire and killed when she was walking to a convenience store near Gilpin Court. In the next month, Richmond Police arrested five men in connection to Humphrey’s shooting death.

Two of these men, Rarmil Coley-Pettiford and Rashard Jackson, were set to start their trial on March 1. However, the court proceedings didn’t go as planned.

In the courtroom, prosecutors brought up an appeal they made towards a decision to exclude certain evidence stemming from Mitchell Hudson, one of the five men charged in connection to Humphrey’s shooting death.

In court documents, a motion was filed to exclude evidence from Mitchell’s cell phone because it was unlawfully obtained by police. A judge heard this motion and agreed.

However, prosecutors filed a motion to appeal the judge’s decision, which NBC12 Legal Analyst Steve Benjamin said will now head to the Virginia Court of Appeals.

“When the prosecution appeals a judge’s decision like that, it can take a year or more to get a ruling from the appellate courts,” he said.

Coley-Pettiford and Jackson were originally scheduled to go to trial with Hudson all together as part of their right to a speedy trial, which they were following through with. Benjamin said this allows the defendants to be tried within five months of their indictments.

“Delaying their trial to wait for the appeal, the prosecutor’s appeal, would go way past those five months,” Benjamin said. “They are now alleging that by trying them together, delaying their trial to wait for the other guy’s appeal, the prosecution’s appeal to be completed, they would be denied a speedy trial.”

Benjamin said there’s a couple of potential options that could be considered in this case.

“The options that the prosecutor has right now would be to separate these two from the defendant, for whom the prosecution is appealing, and try them if they can before mid-April, or they could release those two defendants from custody, which would change their speedy trial rights from five months to nine months,” Benjamin said. “Or they could dismiss the indictment and then try to indict them later when they’re ready to proceed.”

Inside the courtroom, Leonard McCall, Rarmil Coley-Pettiford’s defense attorney, argued the evidence from Hudson’s cell phone has no effect on Pettiford. However, prosecutors argued the evidence that applies to Hudson applies to all.

After the court proceeding, McCall told NBC12 he plans to file a motion to dismiss Coley-Pettiford’s charges. Bullard Jones, Rashard Jackson’s attorney, also expressed he will file this same motion to dismiss Jackson’s charges.

Prosecutors had no comment for NBC12 after the hearing, citing that this is still an open case.

An online court docket shows Coley-Pettiford and Hudson’s jury trials were continued and term hearings are scheduled for both, including Hudson, on March 6.

Savonne Henderson and Tyree Coley, the two other men charged in connection to Humphrey’s shooting death, are both scheduled for trial on June 14.

