Thursday Forecast: A rainy start, then dry and WARM

Chilly with a soaking rain likely Friday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:15 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two batches of rain to end the week. One this morning, then rain likely most of the day Friday.

Thursday: Rain through 8-9am, then Mostly Cloudy and warm. Highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: close to 100%)

Friday: CHILLY with Rain likely in the morning, then again during the late afternoon and evening. lows in the mid 40s and temperatures hold in the 40s for most of the day. RVA temperatures soar into the upper 50s or low 60s during the evening. (Rain Chance: 90%) 1/2″ to 1″ expected.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in low 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, highs in the low 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in low 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, high around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s

