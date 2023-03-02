Richmond Parks and Rec hiring summer lifeguards
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Parks and Recreation is already hiring lifeguards for the summer season.
Last May, the department cut back pool hours due to a staffing shortage. To combat the shortage this season, they’ve increased salaries.
According to the city’s website, lifeguards can make at least $17 an hour, and head lifeguards and pool managers could make over $20.
Any licensed lifeguards with all of their proper certifications can apply here.
