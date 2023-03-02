Richmond Parks and Rec hiring summer lifeguards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Parks and Recreation is already hiring lifeguards for the summer season.

Last May, the department cut back pool hours due to a staffing shortage. To combat the shortage this season, they’ve increased salaries.

According to the city’s website, lifeguards can make at least $17 an hour, and head lifeguards and pool managers could make over $20.

Any licensed lifeguards with all of their proper certifications can apply here.

