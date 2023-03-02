Renovations underway at the Diamond ahead of home opener

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Excitement is in the air at the Diamond as the Richmond Flying Squirrels prepare to swing into the start of their new season next month.

“Positivity, positivity, positivity,” said Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell. “We’re looking forward to the 2023 season and can’t wait to get going.”

Before the home opener, repairs are underway at the ballpark to comply with Major League Baseball guidelines.

“All across the country, 120 minor league teams are finishing up different things that MLB is requiring to be done to be compliant for MLB facility guidelines,” said Parnell.

On Monday night, Richmond City Council approved an ordinance to transfer $3.5 million from the Capital Maintenance Reserve to help fund the renovations for The Diamond.

These renovations include building a new pitching and batting tunnel, locker room upgrades and roofing structure repairs.

“This isn’t just here in Richmond, in the Diamond that was built in 1984. This is being done all across the country at different levels,” said Parnell. “Some are doing more, some are doing less, but it’s all in order for the players all across minor league baseball to have a level playing field, sort of speak and to have the same type of requirements.”

Parnell also compared this repair work to maintaining a vintage car.

“In 2023, we still have a car from 1984. So, if you would have a car from 1984, you’d have to do stuff to it to meet Department of Motor Vehicle guidelines,” said Parnell. “It’s the same thing. We’re just getting to the point where we are compliant. We’re excited about it.”

Parnell also said plans are still in the works for a new ballpark, slated to complete in 2025.

“We’re still working on that with the city and RVA Diamond Partners,” he said. “There’s work that goes on hourly on that project, but we’re grateful again for the city and everyone working on this to get us to where we need to be for April 7.”

Parney said the end of March is the target date for crews to complete the repairs.

The Flying Squirrels’ home opener will be Friday, April 7, against the Reading Fightin Phils.

On March 4, the annual Nutzy’s Block party will be held. For more information about this event, click here.

