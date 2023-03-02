Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Parent, former white supremacist react after controversy at Chesterfield school

Tonight, a former white supremacist says she's disappointed her visit to a Chesterfield school was suddenly cancelled this week.
By Raven Brown
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A former white supremacist says she’s disappointed her visit to a Chesterfield school was suddenly canceled this week.

Shannon Foley Martinez was set to speak at Manchester Middle School, but after an outcry from parents, her invite was quickly rescinded.

The event originated from the Virginia Holocaust Museum.

“It just needed to be said. I sent him a very wordy email and it seems like I was not the only person who had issues with it,” Chesterfield parent Stephanie Hewlett said.

Hewlett is now questioning why Manchester Middle School’s principal on why they would want to bring a former violent white supremacist to talk to students.

“It was kind of a shot in the back because it was sent during Black History Month,” Hewlett said. “During a time when I know they didn’t send any permission slips out for the children to hear from speakers regarding Black History Month.”

This comes after the Virginia Holocaust Museum offered Martinez - a “reformed neo-Nazi, white-power skinhead” now committed to help dismantle the culture of white supremacy - as a speaker to schools across Virginia. Parents had the choice to opt-in their children if they were interested.

“There was no intention on having someone feel uncomfortable. In fact what we’re doing is helping students and giving them the tools to use if they ever see these types of situations, and how do they deal with it,” executive director of the Virginia Holocaust Museum Sam Asher said.

Hewlett said she would be more open if the school offered a panel of different speakers to get a variety of viewpoints and input.

“But there was no balance. It was just this one person placed in front of us. I wasn’t OK with it I’m still not OK with it and something else needs to be done,” Hewlett said.

Martinez said she’s disappointed with the decision but understands if communities don’t feel safe having her.

“I try to empower them to recognize messages that they might find resonance and be better inoculated against finding resonance with communities and content that are targeting them to try to get them to embrace hate,” Martinez said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "Finale" Episode 109 -- Pictured: (l-r) Avery Dixon, Terry...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ champ from Prince George reflects on his journey
The Blackstone Police Department charged two people after a shoot-out at a gas station parking...
2 people charged after shoot-out at Va. gas station
Police have not released the name of the towing company but have been investigating for the...
Detectives investigate possible towing fraud in Richmond
A woman was pronounced dead in Gillies Creek park on 4425 Williamsburg Ave in Richmond, VA
Police identify woman found shot to death near Richmond park
Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead

Latest News

Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
Trial for two men charged in Richmond teen’s shooting death delayed
Potential victims of towing fraud come forward, lost thousands of dollars
Potential towing fraud victims come forward; some lost thousands of dollars in Richmond
Stoney lays out budget priorities including community college for all, real-time crime center
Stoney lays out budget priorities including community college for all, real-time crime center
Potential victims of towing fraud come forward, lost thousands of dollars
Potential victims of towing fraud come forward, lost thousands of dollars