Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

News to Know for Thursday, March 2

Thursday will start off rainy in the Richmond area.
Thursday will start off rainy in the Richmond area.(Credit: KALB)
By David Hylton
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines for Thursday, March 2:

Rainy Then Warm

Thursday starts off rainy, but showers will taper off and it will be warm in the afternoon. A chance of rain returns Friday.

Murder Trial Paused

A Richmond family searching for closure after the murder of their teenage daughter will have to wait a bit longer. The trial against some of the suspects is now

A trial scheduled for two men charged in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey in Richmond did not proceed as planned on Wednesday morning.

In September 2022, court documents showed Humphrey was caught in the crossfire and killed when she was walking to a convenience store near Gilpin Court. In the next month, Richmond Police arrested five men in connection to Humphrey’s shooting death.

Two of these men, Rarmil Coley-Pettiford and Rashard Jackson, were set to start their trial on March 1. However, the court proceedings didn’t go as planned.

Speaker Disappointed School Canceled Visit

Tonight, a former white supremacist says she's disappointed her visit to a Chesterfield school was suddenly cancelled this week.

A former white supremacist says she’s disappointed her visit to a Chesterfield school was suddenly canceled this week.

Shannon Foley Martinez was set to speak at Manchester Middle School, but after an outcry from parents, her invite was quickly rescinded.

Movieland Policy Begins Friday

Movieland at Boulevard Square is rolling out a new curfew for kids under the age of 17.

Movieland at Boulevard Square is rolling out a new curfew for kids under the age of 17. They won’t be admitted to any showtime after 7:30 in the evening.

The new policy called “17 after 7:30″ takes effect on Friday, March 3.

George Wythe Leaders Meet With Parents

The leadership team with George Wythe High School met with community members to answer concerns and go over a plan to change the narrative of the school.

The leadership team with George Wythe High School met with community members to answer concerns and go over a plan to change the narrative of the school.

“We get a bad wrap but I am here to tell you we’re going to change the narrative in the Southside of Virginia,” Kevin Olds, principal at George Wythe, said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was pronounced dead in Gillies Creek park on 4425 Williamsburg Ave in Richmond, VA
Police identify woman found shot to death near Richmond park
Manchester Middle School says Shannon Foley Martinez will not be speaking at the school.
Chesterfield school cancels appearance of former neo-Nazi
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "Finale" Episode 109 -- Pictured: (l-r) Avery Dixon, Terry...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ champ from Prince George reflects on his journey
Justin Bieber revealed his facial paralysis in an Instagram video to his fans.
Justin Bieber cancels remainder of world tour after Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
The idea was brought forward by the city wide neighborhood watch.
Hopewell City Council discusses providing Ring cameras to residents

Latest News

Easter on Parade will be back in Richmond in 2023.
Easter on Parade to return
George Wythe leaders meet with parents
George Wythe High School leaders meet with parents
School administration answered community members concerns and questions about the high school.
School leaders speak with community on concerns at George Wythe High School
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
Trial for two men charged in Richmond teen’s shooting death delayed