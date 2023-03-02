News to Know for Thursday, March 2

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines for Thursday, March 2:

Rainy Then Warm

Thursday starts off rainy, but showers will taper off and it will be warm in the afternoon. A chance of rain returns Friday.

Murder Trial Paused

A trial scheduled for two men charged in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey in Richmond did not proceed as planned on Wednesday morning.

In September 2022, court documents showed Humphrey was caught in the crossfire and killed when she was walking to a convenience store near Gilpin Court. In the next month, Richmond Police arrested five men in connection to Humphrey’s shooting death.

Two of these men, Rarmil Coley-Pettiford and Rashard Jackson, were set to start their trial on March 1. However, the court proceedings didn’t go as planned.

Speaker Disappointed School Canceled Visit

A former white supremacist says she’s disappointed her visit to a Chesterfield school was suddenly canceled this week.

Shannon Foley Martinez was set to speak at Manchester Middle School, but after an outcry from parents, her invite was quickly rescinded.

Movieland Policy Begins Friday

Movieland at Boulevard Square is rolling out a new curfew for kids under the age of 17. They won’t be admitted to any showtime after 7:30 in the evening.

The new policy called “17 after 7:30″ takes effect on Friday, March 3.

George Wythe Leaders Meet With Parents

The leadership team with George Wythe High School met with community members to answer concerns and go over a plan to change the narrative of the school.

“We get a bad wrap but I am here to tell you we’re going to change the narrative in the Southside of Virginia,” Kevin Olds, principal at George Wythe, said.

