Insulin price cut brings relief and hope to local diabetics

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Soon, thousands of Virginians with diabetes will have a little more money in their pocket after drug maker Eli Lilly announced it is significantly cutting the cost of insulin.

According to the American Diabetes Association, more than 700,000 people in Virginia have diabetes. One of those people is Richmonder Andrew Crider, who tells NBC12 he’s been waiting a long time to see a price cut like this.

“I was diagnosed in kindergarten,” Crider said. “My last memory of having a meal without diabetes was in my elementary school, eating a peanut butter & jelly sandwich. I don’t know why, but that stuck with me.”

For Crider, diabetes has been a part of his life since childhood.

“This is what I got, it was $150, and it should last me some time,” Crider said.

As a pilot, Crider loves being up in the sky, but the cost of his disease brings him back down to reality.

“This vial is uninsured, it says on the packaging would cost upward of $2300, which is not something you have just lying around, and when I run out of insulin, no matter what the co-pay is, that’s another expense I wasn’t planning on,” Crider said.

On Wednesday, one of the biggest insulin manufacturers, Eli Lily, announced it’s cutting the price of insulin by nearly 70%. It will also cap patient out-of-pocket costs at $35 or less per month.

“I don’t want to be a diabetic,” Crider said. “I want to be a pilot. I want to be a writer. I want to be a member of my community, and that’s hard when you spend so much money and so much time combatting this disease.”

Crider said it’s a start but questions why now and hopes other drug makers will follow through so younger generations don’t have to grow up picking between their insulin and their dreams.

“I really hope that as many people as possible hear this news and find a reason to keep trying because it means that there’s eventually going to be a future where you can be what you want to be, and it’s not going to cost you an arm and a leg to do it,” Crider said.

Crider said he will talk to his doctor to see if he has the option to get the lower-price insulin.

Eli Lilly said the cap applies to all of the company’s insulin products and says the price cut takes effect immediately.

