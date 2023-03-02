Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Insulin price cut brings relief and hope to local diabetics

A Richmond man says he’s relieved there will be price cuts to insulin
Soon thousands of Virginians will have a little more money in their pocket after drug maker Eli Lilly announced it is significantly cutting the cost of insulin.
By Raven Brown
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Soon, thousands of Virginians with diabetes will have a little more money in their pocket after drug maker Eli Lilly announced it is significantly cutting the cost of insulin.

According to the American Diabetes Association, more than 700,000 people in Virginia have diabetes. One of those people is Richmonder Andrew Crider, who tells NBC12 he’s been waiting a long time to see a price cut like this.

“I was diagnosed in kindergarten,” Crider said. “My last memory of having a meal without diabetes was in my elementary school, eating a peanut butter & jelly sandwich. I don’t know why, but that stuck with me.”

For Crider, diabetes has been a part of his life since childhood.

“This is what I got, it was $150, and it should last me some time,” Crider said.

As a pilot, Crider loves being up in the sky, but the cost of his disease brings him back down to reality.

“This vial is uninsured, it says on the packaging would cost upward of $2300, which is not something you have just lying around, and when I run out of insulin, no matter what the co-pay is, that’s another expense I wasn’t planning on,” Crider said.

On Wednesday, one of the biggest insulin manufacturers, Eli Lily, announced it’s cutting the price of insulin by nearly 70%. It will also cap patient out-of-pocket costs at $35 or less per month.

“I don’t want to be a diabetic,” Crider said. “I want to be a pilot. I want to be a writer. I want to be a member of my community, and that’s hard when you spend so much money and so much time combatting this disease.”

Crider said it’s a start but questions why now and hopes other drug makers will follow through so younger generations don’t have to grow up picking between their insulin and their dreams.

“I really hope that as many people as possible hear this news and find a reason to keep trying because it means that there’s eventually going to be a future where you can be what you want to be, and it’s not going to cost you an arm and a leg to do it,” Crider said.

Crider said he will talk to his doctor to see if he has the option to get the lower-price insulin.

Eli Lilly said the cap applies to all of the company’s insulin products and says the price cut takes effect immediately.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was pronounced dead in Gillies Creek park on 4425 Williamsburg Ave in Richmond, VA
Police identify woman found shot to death near Richmond park
Shannon Foley Martinez was set to speak at Manchester Middle School, but after an outcry from...
Parent, former white supremacist react after controversy at Chesterfield school
Police say a southbound vehicle veered across all three travel lanes, ran off the road and...
State police seeking information about deadly I-95 crash
Manchester Middle School says Shannon Foley Martinez will not be speaking at the school.
Chesterfield school cancels appearance of former neo-Nazi
Tynashia Humphreys, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12 in Gilpin Court.
Trial for two men charged in Richmond teen’s shooting death delayed

Latest News

(FILE)
Schools may soon have ability to require students be vaccinated against COVID-19
Officials announced Friday that a new healthcare facility is coming to Richmond's Northside...
New health care facility coming to Richmond’s Northside
Flowering plants are seen throughout Central Virginia this month.
Spring allergies hitting earlier than usual
(FILE)
Norovirus cases increasing nationwide