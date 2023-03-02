Your Money with Carlson Financial
Chesterfield Police welcome Facility K9 Hobbes to help victims dealing with drama

Hobbes will work primarily at the Davis Child Advocacy Center to provide comfort during interviews with children who have experienced trauma.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have officially welcomed a new four-legged member to their Special Victims Section.

Facility K9 Hobbes was donated and trained to the agency by Canine Companions. This non-profit organization provides service dogs to individuals with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals in healthcare, criminal justice and educational settings.

Hobbes’ partner, Detective Kay, attended an intensive two-week training in New York to become his certified handler.

Hobbes will work primarily at the Davis Child Advocacy Center to provide comfort during interviews with children who have experienced trauma. He will also help during interviews with adult trauma victims and will be able to accompany victims in court, including on the witness stand.

He is trained in over 40 commands and passed the same practical exam as a service dog.

