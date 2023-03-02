Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Cat, missing for 2 years, found nearly 1,600 miles away, police say

A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.
A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.(Prairie Village Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (Gray News) - Authorities say a missing cat from Florida was recently found in Kansas.

The Prairie Village Police Department reports that an orange tabby cat was discovered by a resident last month.

The department shared a photo of the feline. Officers said the animal apparently traveled nearly 1,600 miles from the Miami area and was missing for two years.

According to police, it wasn’t immediately clear how the cat made its way from Florida, but one of their animal control officers contacted the cat’s owner after a microchip matched.

Prairie Village police said it’s working on getting the cat reunited with its owner while “figuring out she got here.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "Finale" Episode 109 -- Pictured: (l-r) Avery Dixon, Terry...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ champ from Prince George reflects on his journey
A woman was pronounced dead in Gillies Creek park on 4425 Williamsburg Ave in Richmond, VA
Police identify woman found shot to death near Richmond park
The Blackstone Police Department charged two people after a shoot-out at a gas station parking...
2 people charged after shoot-out at Va. gas station
Police have not released the name of the towing company but have been investigating for the...
Detectives investigate possible towing fraud in Richmond
Manchester Middle School says Shannon Foley Martinez will not be speaking at the school.
Chesterfield school cancels appearance of former neo-Nazi

Latest News

School administration answered community members concerns and questions about the high school.
School leaders speak with community on concerns at George Wythe High School
Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
Sirhan Sirhan once again appeared before the board Wednesday at a hearing at a federal prison...
California board denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan