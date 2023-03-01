Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny, warm after some morning fog

Rain likely Thursday morning and again on Friday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Gorgeous spring-like weather to start the month of March before an unsettled end to the week

Wednesday: Patchy fog, then Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the evening. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Early rain showers likely. Tapers mid morning then turning partly sunny during the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: A big temperatures spread across our viewing area. Rain likely in the morning, then again during the late afternoon and evening. A low chance for a storm for far southern VA. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the 50s. RVA stays in the 50s, temperatures likely into the 60s for far southern VA. but only hitting the 40s in our NW Counties like Louisa, Fluvanna. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid -30s, highs near 60.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s.

