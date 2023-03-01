Spiders’ coach Chris Mooney undergoes successful surgery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Spiders’ head coach Chris Mooney underwent successful surgery to remove an aneurysm on Tuesday, the school said in a social media post.

Mooney announced earlier this month that he was stepping aside from coaching duties for the surgery.

“I do look at this as an opportunity to demonstrate qualities we try to teach and instill in our players on the basketball court, and I hope I can demonstrate to them that while I’m very nervous and a little scared that I can meet this head-on,” Mooney said on Feb. 17. “Be a great patient and meet this head-on with the support I have.”

The school said Tuesday that Mooney “is resting comfortably” and will be in the hospital for four to five more days.

