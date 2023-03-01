Schools may soon have ability to require students be vaccinated against COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Schools could soon have the ability to require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC and FDA Advisory Board recently added these shot to the general recommendation list.

Vaccines for conditions like rubella, mumps, and measles are already on the list. Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health says the hope is to make COVID-19 just as rare to catch one day.

“It’s guidance from the CDC,” Dr. Sifri said. “State and local authorities, school districts, etc. would look at those data.”

From there, they can set policies on what shots your child will need to be in the classroom.

“I’ve discussed many times that vaccines have been proven to be very safe and very effective in preventing COVID infections, serious consequences, things like ER visits, ICU hospitalizations, and deaths,” Dr. Sifri said.

