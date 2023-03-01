Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Schools may soon have ability to require students be vaccinated against COVID-19

By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Schools could soon have the ability to require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC and FDA Advisory Board recently added these shot to the general recommendation list.

Vaccines for conditions like rubella, mumps, and measles are already on the list. Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health says the hope is to make COVID-19 just as rare to catch one day.

“It’s guidance from the CDC,” Dr. Sifri said. “State and local authorities, school districts, etc. would look at those data.”

From there, they can set policies on what shots your child will need to be in the classroom.

“I’ve discussed many times that vaccines have been proven to be very safe and very effective in preventing COVID infections, serious consequences, things like ER visits, ICU hospitalizations, and deaths,” Dr. Sifri said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "Finale" Episode 109 -- Pictured: (l-r) Avery Dixon, Terry...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ champ from Prince George reflects on his journey
A woman was pronounced dead in Gillies Creek park on 4425 Williamsburg Ave in Richmond, VA
Police identify woman found shot to death near Richmond park
The Blackstone Police Department charged two people after a shoot-out at a gas station parking...
2 people charged after shoot-out at Va. gas station
Police have not released the name of the towing company but have been investigating for the...
Detectives investigate possible towing fraud in Richmond
Manchester Middle School says Shannon Foley Martinez will not be speaking at the school.
Chesterfield school cancels appearance of former neo-Nazi

Latest News

Officials announced Friday that a new healthcare facility is coming to Richmond's Northside...
New health care facility coming to Richmond’s Northside
Flowering plants are seen throughout Central Virginia this month.
Spring allergies hitting earlier than usual
(FILE)
Norovirus cases increasing nationwide
The biggest indicator that you may have gotten Lyme disease is if the bite starts to look like...
Charlottesville group researching pediatric vaccine against Lyme disease