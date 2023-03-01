Richmond’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s named top 30 in the nation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

In Richmond alone, dedicated participants have raised more than $632,649.

Last year on November 4 more than 1000 residents walked at the event in Richmond At Libbie Mill Midtown.

“We want to express our thanks to all of our volunteer leaders, fundraising teams and sponsors who dedicated their time and energy to raise funds and awareness to end Alzheimer’s. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is our largest opportunity in RVA to build awareness and raise critical funds to ensure that no one has to face this devastating disease alone,” said Lissa Greenlee, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Richmond Chapter Executive.

Last year, Lakewood Retirement Community because the top fundraising team raising more than $64,328. The team worked together to host small and large events to become the top fundraising team in the Richmond Walk.

“It was a joy for our residents and team members to work together to raise money for this worthy cause. Alzheimer’s has affected most of us in some way; so this was personal for the members of Team Lakewood,” said Sally San Soucie, Community Outreach Liaison at Lakewood.

Nationwide, nearly 52,000 teams participated in more than 600 walks last year raising more than $90.6 million. Combined, the top 30 Walks around the country contributed more than $26 Million to the overall total raised.

Registration is now open for RVA’s 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, click here to sign up or donate.

