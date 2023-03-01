Richmond’s Mayor lays out budget priorities including community college for all and real-time crime center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At Woodville Elementary School, Richmond’s Mayor reads to students as part of Read Across America Day. He’s also hoping one day the young faces in the audience will go to college.

“If you are an RPS student, in high school and you are in 12th grade, you want to go to post-secondary education, we plan on paying for those kids to go to community college over at J. Sergeant Reynolds,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

As part of his upcoming budget proposal, Stoney says he wants to set aside $1.7 million from surplus money to create the Richmond Pathways Program. The idea is that the city pays for any 12th grader in RPS who wants to attend J. Sergeant Reynolds.

Another part of the mayor’s proposal, $750,000 for a real time crime center to help police deal with city violence.

“Which is going to be a air traffic control for our officers who are on the ground. It’s a force multiplier for us,” said Mayor Stoney.

Another push from the mayor is homeownership. He says his budget will create opportunities for more low income home owners in the city. Stoney is promising 2000 of them by 2026.

“But you’ll see us continue to invest in public education, continue to invest in public safety, on workforce, the city’s workforce as well,” said Mayor Stoney.

The mayor is also taking a moment to reflect on his recent marriage last week in South Carolina.

“Do I feel any different? I just feel happy. I’m happily married. It was a beautiful bride, my wife, a beautiful day in a beautiful place and so it doesn’t get any better than that,” said Mayor Stoney.

Back to the budget, after Monday’s unveil, Richmond City Council will hold a number of work sessions on the budget before final approval.

