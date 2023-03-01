A Richmond tradition returns: Easter on Parade is coming back in April

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of Richmond’s most popular traditions is coming back after a three-year hiatus.

Easter on Parade is coming to Monument Avenue from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 9, between David and North Allen avenues.

“This year marks the first time the event organizers partnered with official sponsors to help produce the event,” according to a press release. “As presenting sponsor of the event, Kroger Mid-Atlantic wanted to be part of the team that returns this free, family-friendly and nostalgic event to the community.”

The Black History Museum & Culture Center of Virginia is also providing funding to bring back the event.

“The Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia is a place for all people, and we are a part of the community,” said Andrea Wright, director of development & communications at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, in a news release. “Easter on Parade is a wonderful tradition, and we are so happy that this event allows us to connect with members of the community in a way we have never done before.”

The event, which typically draws about 25,000 people, is free and is held rain or shine.

The event was first held in 1973 and features live music, arts and craft, vendors and, or course, bonnets, pastels and bunny-inspired outfits.

“The lore of Easter on Parade and the joy it brought to so many Richmonders made it easy for us to say yes to be a part of the team to return this special event for everyone to enjoy,” said James Menees with Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “It’s our hope that friends and family meet on Monument, enjoy the day together and pick up right where they left off with Easter on Parade.”

The City of Richmond and the Monument Avenue Preservation Society provided additional funding and support for this year’s event, which is organized and managed by Echelon Events.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.