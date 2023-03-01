Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

‘Learning about life’: Man receives honor for decades of helping young bowlers become better people

James Washington has been helping young people become not only better bowlers, but better...
James Washington has been helping young people become not only better bowlers, but better people as well.(WWBT)
By Anthony Antoine
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A youth bowling league is helping kids earn money for college, thanks to the leadership of James Washington.

He’s spent three decades developing not only young bowlers, but, more importantly, better people.

Now a group of parents is saying “thank you” by nominating Washington for NBC12′s Acts of Kindness award. Watch the big moment:

James Washington has been helping young people become not only better bowlers, but better people as well.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was pronounced dead in Gillies Creek park on 4425 Williamsburg Ave in Richmond, VA
Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Richmond park
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "Finale" Episode 109 -- Pictured: (l-r) Avery Dixon, Terry...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ champ from Prince George reflects on his journey
The Blackstone Police Department charged two people after a shoot-out at a gas station parking...
2 people charged after shoot-out at Va. gas station
Fire crews closed off the road to gain access to the building
Fire damages King’s Supermarket in Richmond
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

Richmond sees success with "Marcus Alert" system
Richmond’s mental health crisis system with limited police involvement seeing success
Detectives investigate possible towing fraud in Richmond
Detectives investigate possible towing fraud in Richmond
Richmond sees success with "Marcus Alert" system
Richmond sees success with "Marcus Alert" system
How Henrico’s budget could put money back in residents’ pockets
How Henrico’s budget could put money back in residents’ pockets