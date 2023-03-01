‘Learning about life’: Man receives honor for decades of helping young bowlers become better people

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A youth bowling league is helping kids earn money for college, thanks to the leadership of James Washington.

He’s spent three decades developing not only young bowlers, but, more importantly, better people.

Now a group of parents is saying “thank you” by nominating Washington for NBC12′s Acts of Kindness award. Watch the big moment:

