Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

KFC is bringing back the Double Down sandwich for the first time in nearly a decade

For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item...
For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item with a cult following like none other, the KFC Double Down Sandwich – at participating restaurants nationwide Monday, for only four weeks!(Hand-out | Kentucky Fried Chicken)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite for the first time in nearly a decade.

KFC announced Wednesday that the Double Down Sandwich will be back for four weeks only, starting on Monday.

The sandwich replaces a traditional bun with two of KFC’s Extra Crispy chicken filets. The sandwich is filled with two slices of cheese, two pieces of crispy, hickory-smoked bacon, with either the Colonel’s real mayo or spicy sauce.

KFC originally debuted the Double Down in 2010 and briefly sold it again in April 2014.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "Finale" Episode 109 -- Pictured: (l-r) Avery Dixon, Terry...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ champ from Prince George reflects on his journey
The Blackstone Police Department charged two people after a shoot-out at a gas station parking...
2 people charged after shoot-out at Va. gas station
Police have not released the name of the towing company but have been investigating for the...
Detectives investigate possible towing fraud in Richmond
A woman was pronounced dead in Gillies Creek park on 4425 Williamsburg Ave in Richmond, VA
Police identify woman found shot to death near Richmond park
Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead

Latest News

Jeff Reitz has been to Disneyland every day since 2012, for a grand total of eight years, three...
Disney-loving man lands Guinness World Record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland
This photo shows Mark Gordon, 48, and Constance Marten, 35.
UK: Remains of baby found after missing couple arrested
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Death toll keeps rising in Greece’s deadliest train crash
Last year, the two groups hit a record with over 53,00 diapers and more than 500 packages of...
Chesterfield organizations host 10th annual diaper drive