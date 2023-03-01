Henrico non-profit organization launches social media contest

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico’s too smart 2 start coalition is planning to bring awareness to youth in hopes to prevent substance abuse in Virginia.

The non-profit organization that promotes health and wellness in Henrico County will host a social media contest geared toward substance abuse prevention.

Young influencers are asked to create videos encouraging young people to avoid drugs and alcohol including the use of nicotine, alcohol, marijuana, and/or misuse of medicine.

All videos will be posted on the HTS2S Instagram page and the three videos that receive the most likes will be selected to take first, second and third place.

HTS2S’s Youth Task Force will then select one winner who has the best substance abuse prevention video.

All videos should discourage youth from consuming drugs alcohol and non-prescribed medications while promoting protective measures and/or overall health and wellness.

The winner will have the option to receive $1,000 in an educational/vocational scholarship or $750 towards a technology purchase.

Click here to enter the contest, entries will be accepted until Monday, April 10.

For more information about Henrico’s too smart 2 start coalition click here.

