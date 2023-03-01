Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Henrico non-profit organization launches social media contest

The winner could receive up to a $1000 Scholarship or $750 towards a technology purchase.
Entries are being accepted until April 10th.
Entries are being accepted until April 10th.(Henrico Too Smart 2 Start Coalition)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico’s too smart 2 start coalition is planning to bring awareness to youth in hopes to prevent substance abuse in Virginia.

The non-profit organization that promotes health and wellness in Henrico County will host a social media contest geared toward substance abuse prevention.

Young influencers are asked to create videos encouraging young people to avoid drugs and alcohol including the use of nicotine, alcohol, marijuana, and/or misuse of medicine.

All videos will be posted on the HTS2S Instagram page and the three videos that receive the most likes will be selected to take first, second and third place.

HTS2S’s Youth Task Force will then select one winner who has the best substance abuse prevention video.

All videos should discourage youth from consuming drugs alcohol and non-prescribed medications while promoting protective measures and/or overall health and wellness.

The winner will have the option to receive $1,000 in an educational/vocational scholarship or $750 towards a technology purchase.

Click here to enter the contest, entries will be accepted until Monday, April 10.

For more information about Henrico’s too smart 2 start coalition click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "Finale" Episode 109 -- Pictured: (l-r) Avery Dixon, Terry...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ champ from Prince George reflects on his journey
The Blackstone Police Department charged two people after a shoot-out at a gas station parking...
2 people charged after shoot-out at Va. gas station
Police have not released the name of the towing company but have been investigating for the...
Detectives investigate possible towing fraud in Richmond
A woman was pronounced dead in Gillies Creek park on 4425 Williamsburg Ave in Richmond, VA
Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Richmond park
Scene near a shooting in Charlottesville
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead

Latest News

Police have not released the name of the towing company at this time.
News to know for Wednesday, March 1.
Richmond Police Department Down 153 Officers
Richmond Police Department Down 153 Officers
Trial For Tynashia Humphrey Murder
Trial For Tynashia Humphrey Murder
The idea was brought forward by the city wide neighborhood watch.
Hopewell City Council discusses providing Ring cameras to residents