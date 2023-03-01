Chesterfield organizations host 10th annual diaper drive

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two programs from Chesterfield’s Department of Mental Health Services are coming together to host an annual diaper drive for families in need.

With help from the community, Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First and Infant & Toddler Connection of Chesterfield will collect as many diapers as possible to host its 10th annual diaper drive throughout March.

Families First is a nationally accredited program that provides family support services to first-time parents to ensure their children are healthy, well-adjusted and ready to start school by age 5.

Infant & Toddler Connection of Chesterfield provides early intervention support and services to infants and toddlers who are not developing as expected or have a medical condition that can delay normal development from birth through age 2.

Members of the community are asked to purchase new, unopened packages of diapers. All sizes, from newborn to pull-ups are welcome, as are baby wipes.

“The rising costs of everyday items and utilities is presenting a challenge for several of the families that we serve,” said Ashley Rogers, Families First Program Coordinator. “We want to ensure that our families are not having to make tough decisions that may require them to make necessary needs go unmet because they cannot afford diapers.”

Last year, the two groups hit a record with over 53,00 diapers and more than 500 packages of wipes collected.

This year, the groups are looking to break that record by collecting more than 55,000 diapers.

Individual residents can drop off their donated baby diapers and wipes at:

MHSS Rogers Building; 6801 Lucy Corr Blvd.

Chesterfield Infant Program; 9711 Farrar Court, Suite 140

All Chesterfield County Public Library branches

Interested organizations, groups or businesses should contact Ashley Rogers, Families First Program Coordinator at rogersa@chesterfield.gov; or Leslie Pakula, Infant Program Manager, at pakulal@chesterfield.gov to receive official Diaper Drive marketing material, and to arrange a time to drop-off their donations in-person.

