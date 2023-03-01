2 people injured in shooting on Nine Mile Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were injured in a shooting in the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road on Tuesday night.

The Richmond Police Department responded to the scene at 5:50 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound.

“Another male victim was self transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound,” police said.

Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s currently no information on what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

