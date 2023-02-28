‘You help folks along the way:’ 12 On Your Side in need of Call 12 volunteers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For nearly three decades, the On Your Side investigators have worked to help the community. The work would not be possible without volunteers.

They answer calls, listen to concerns and story ideas. They then share the information with the On Your Side Investigators. Volunteers come in for shifts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday or from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

NBC12 is in need of more volunteers as we do our best to help.

If you watch certain newscasts, there are some days that retiree Chip Montgomery is the only person answering phones.

“You know, I saw the volunteers, on TV in the past and I thought before I even retired, this was something I would like to do,” he said,

Chip has been volunteering for more than a year.

“If you like talking with people on the phone, if you like solving problems or if you have a knowledge of resources in the community, you know, this is the type of position for you,” Chip explained. “Volunteers don’t need to know everything about everything. We have a resource manual that’s available for volunteers that can help them access resources in the community. We also make use of the Internet to, again, access services for callers.”

For Chip, being a listening ear is his motivation. He says at times, people just need someone to talk to who they know is listening and wanting to help as best they can.

“You get a feeling that you’ve helped some folks along the way,” he said.

If you are interested in volunteering you can fill out the sign-up form below. You can also click here to fill out the form HERE.

