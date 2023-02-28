Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and warm to end February

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gorgeous Spring-like weather today and tomorrow before two batches of rain to end the week.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds in the evening. Lows in the lows 40s, high around 70

Thursday: Rain likely in the morning then turning partly sunny during the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Rain likely in the morning. Then again during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the 50s.(Rain Chance: 90%) While RVA stays in the 50s (cool), temperatures could jump into the 60s in Southern VA.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the lower-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

*FIRST ALERT: Pattern change brings back to normal temperatures for mid-March, meaning several below freezing nights are possible!

