Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and warm to end February

Same tomorrow before rain chances on Thursday and Friday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:09 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gorgeous Spring-like weather today and tomorrow before two batches of rain to end the week.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds in the evening. Lows in the lows 40s, high around 70

Thursday: Rain likely in the morning then turning partly sunny during the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Rain likely in the morning. Then again during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the 50s.(Rain Chance: 90%) While RVA stays in the 50s (cool), temperatures could jump into the 60s in Southern VA.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the lower-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

*FIRST ALERT: Pattern change brings back to normal temperatures for mid-March, meaning several below freezing nights are possible!

