Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Top 3 warmest, nearly snowless winter in Richmond

One of the warmest winters ever recorded in RVA
Top 3 warmest, nearly snowless winter in Richmond
By Nick Russo and Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The winter of 2022-2023 will be remembered as one of the mildest in our lifetime across central Virginia.

We’re on track to finish as the third warmest meteorological* winter on record across central Virginia. *Astronomical winter, which is the one most people traditionally observe, ends on March 20 this year.

NBC12 gave the First Alert back in September and again in November that we expected warmer than average temperatures and less snow than average in RVA based on a third straight La Niña winter combined with the backdrop of global warming. This winter ended up even warmer and less snowy than we possibly could have predicted. In fact, not only will it go down as one of the top three warmest meteorological winters on record, it is currently tied for the least snowy winter ever on record at Richmond International Airport. Only a trace of snow was recorded at RIC this winter on February 2.

The winter of 2022-2023 is currently tied for the least snowy winter ever recorded in Richmond.
The winter of 2022-2023 is currently tied for the least snowy winter ever recorded in Richmond.(WWBT)

All that being said, it looks like old man winter doesn’t want to give up just yet. Cooler than average weather is expected to arrive as we get toward mid-March. We are probably not done with sub-freezing nights, which is a concern for fruit trees and other tender plants that are already blooming due to the unseasonably warm weather in February.

Cooler than average weather is expected starting next week and likely lasting through mid-March.
Cooler than average weather is expected starting next week and likely lasting through mid-March.(WWBT)

We can’t completely rule out a chance to finally see snow if the storm track lines up correctly with colder air in place. Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates!

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was pronounced dead in Gillies Creek park on 4425 Williamsburg Ave in Richmond, VA
Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Richmond park
Aerialist Aidan Bryant, of Prince George County, performs during “America’s Got Talent: All...
‘America’s Got Talent: All Stars’ winner hails from Prince George
The Blackstone Police Department charged two people after a shoot-out at a gas station parking...
2 people charged after shoot-out at Va. gas station
Fire crews closed off the road to gain access to the building
Fire damages King’s Supermarket in Richmond
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

Top 3 warmest, nearly snowless winter in Richmond
Top 3 warmest, nearly snowless winter in Richmond
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and warm to end February
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Dry and warm next couple days!
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Shower chances return on Monday