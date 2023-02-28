Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Study: Zero-calorie sweetener boosts risk of stroke, heart attack

Erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular...
Erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular for people eating a keto diet.(0228_sweetener)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers are sounding the alarm on a popular artificial sweetener.

A study found erythritol can double the chance of a heart attack or stroke for people in the top quarter of those with the sweetener in their blood.

The problem appears to be that it causes blood to clot more easily, which can cause problems when those clots break off and travel to the heart.

Researchers warn erythritol increases risk for heart attack and stroke as much as having diabetes does.

You may have never heard of the sweetener because it’s not typically used on its own.

Instead, erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular for people eating a keto diet.

The study was published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was pronounced dead in Gillies Creek park on 4425 Williamsburg Ave in Richmond, VA
Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Richmond park
Aerialist Aidan Bryant, of Prince George County, performs during “America’s Got Talent: All...
‘America’s Got Talent: All Stars’ winner hails from Prince George
The Blackstone Police Department charged two people after a shoot-out at a gas station parking...
2 people charged after shoot-out at Va. gas station
Fire crews closed off the road to gain access to the building
Fire damages King’s Supermarket in Richmond
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses a key meeting of the federal security service.
Putin admits losses in Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden to visit Selma, Ala. for voting rights anniversary
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark