Richmond Police Investigate possible towing fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Detectives with the Richmond city police department are investigating multiple claims of towing fraud that may have resulted in unauthorized towing or higher fees.

Police say they have received multiple reports from residents claiming that their car was towed from areas where towing is not permitted and that they are also being overcharged.

Police have not released the name of the towing company but have been investigating for the last three months and will continue to make contact with possible victims of the fraud by mail.

Detectives were able to collect the names and addresses of potential victims after a warrant was served for the company and business records.

Potential victims have been sent a letter alerting them to the possible fraud with instructions for contacting the Richmond Police department.

Illegal towing practices can be considered:

Towing from unauthorized areas.

Having been charged more than the maximum $135 for the initial tow.

Having been charged more than the drop fee of $40 when the vehicle has been hooked but not yet towed away.

Storage fees that accrued due to an illegal tow.

“This has been a challenging investigation,” said Third Precinct Commander Faith Flippo. “This case could involve hundreds of victims. I credit the steadfast and focused work by Third Precinct detectives in advancing this case in an effort to protect the public.”

Richmond police want to encourage anyone in the Richmond area who believes they were a victim of Illegal towing to email towinginvestigation@rva.gov with any details that can be provided.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.