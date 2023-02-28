News to Know for Tuesday, Feb. 28

Here’s a look at your top stories for Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Hundreds Pack City Council Meeting Demanding Action On Affordable Housing

Hundreds of residents packed Richmond’s city council meeting Monday night demanding action from city leaders.

Last year the city allocated over 300 hundred thousand dollars to help financially strapped homeowners.

Faith leaders with the group “Richmonders Involved to Strengthen our Communities or RISC” asked the city to move the money allocated in last year’s budget into the affordable housing trust fund.

They also asked the city to release 300 thousand dollars built into this year’s budget to assist families living in deteriorating mobile homes.

The organization says they worked with the council last year to set aside that money to help families in 2023.

Leaders in Richmond city council say they are waiting to hear from city administration before moving forward.

Supreme Court To Hear Arguments Over Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

The U.S. Supreme court is hearing arguments on two cases linked to the plan.

President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan would cancel tens and thousands of dollars of federal student loan debt for individuals making less than $125 thousand a year or households that make less than $250 thousand.

Those who received a pell grant would get an additional 10 thousand dollars of debt forgiven.

Six Republican-led states say they would be affected financially if the program goes into effect while another case involves two borrowers from Texas who don’t fully qualify for the debt relief program.

The ruling from the Supreme court will determine how and when payments on federal student loans will continue.

Woman Found Dead On Playground

Richmond Police are investigating the death of a woman found in Gillies Creek Park.

Police say the woman was found with a gunshot wound and can’t determine if the woman was shot in the park or somewhere else.

They are asking members of the community for help, anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

City Council Approves $3.5 Million In Repairs For The Diamond

Richmond city council approved a $3.5 million budget for renovations that are required by Major League Baseball.

Renovations include upgrades to the locker rooms, repairs to the roof as well as adding a second batting and hitting tunnel.

Sunny, Warm End to February

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.

