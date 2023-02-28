Faith leaders demand Richmond City Council take more action on affordable housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 150 people packed Richmond’s City Council meeting Monday night demanding city leaders take more action when it comes to affordable housing.

Faith leaders from the group Richmonders Involved to Strengthen our Communities (RISC) stood in front of the city council demanding money finally be allocated from last year’s budget for more affordable housing.

A member of the group said the council passed an ordinance establishing a dedicated stream of funding for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

However, this past Fall, RISC members at Monday’s meeting said it was revealed that the administration is not following the Ordinance.

“In a city with historically low vacancy rates and historically high rent increases awaits your action to move that $ 2.4 million dollar into the affordable housing trust fund, follow your own law,” a speaker said.

RISC members also demanded council distribute $300,00 from this year’s budget for mobile home repairs to alleviate the suffering some city residents are going through.

“There’s no air condition or heater in my home either so when it gets cold my kids very often get sick,” a speaker told the council.

The group argues last year RISC pleaded with the council to set aside that money to help those residents living in what they say are inhumane conditions.

This year’s budget went into effect on July 1 but the group said they have not seen any relief.

“I just think there needs to be another discussion and bring the truth to the table,” Councilwoman Reva Trammell told the council.

Trammell said she’s received calls from residents in her district with these concerns and said she wants to hear from city administration on the issue.

“First thing is that we can get some type of report from the administration as it relates to the payment or where we stand with the trailers, the mobile homes,” Councilman Mike Jones said. “I think that’s important and so I will allow the council chief of staff and CAO how to bring that back to us.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.