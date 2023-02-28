Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Chesterfield school cancels appearance of former neo-Nazi

Live music to fill historic Marquette Tower
Manchester Middle School says Shannon Foley Martinez will not be speaking at the school.(tcw-kfvs12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A former neo-Nazi will not be appearing at Manchester Middle School later this week following numerous complaints.

Shannon Foley Martinez is now a motivational speaker who works to help others leave supremacist groups.

“This speaker was approved by our central office leadership and is sponsored by The Holocaust Museum, but has also participated in dozens of nationally acclaimed programs in an effort to discuss and end hate groups,” the school said in a message to parents.

The school said after receiving feedback that “we have determined that it is not in our best interest at this time to provide this guest speakers session to our students and will not be inviting Ms. Martinez in to speak with our students.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was pronounced dead in Gillies Creek park on 4425 Williamsburg Ave in Richmond, VA
Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Richmond park
Aerialist Aidan Bryant, of Prince George County, performs during “America’s Got Talent: All...
‘America’s Got Talent: All Stars’ winner hails from Prince George
The Blackstone Police Department charged two people after a shoot-out at a gas station parking...
2 people charged after shoot-out at Va. gas station
Fire crews closed off the road to gain access to the building
Fire damages King’s Supermarket in Richmond
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

Henrico County officials announced Tuesday the plan to offer up more than $26 million in tax...
How Henrico’s budget could put money back in residents’ pockets
Top 3 warmest, nearly snowless winter in Richmond
Top 3 warmest, nearly snowless winter in Richmond
Police have not released the name of the towing company but have been investigating for the...
Detectives investigate possible towing fraud in Richmond
Police set up a mobile command center in the parking lot of the former Gold's Gym
Police say man who pointed gun at officers in area of Route 250 Bypass is dead