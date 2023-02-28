Chesterfield school cancels appearance of former neo-Nazi

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A former neo-Nazi will not be appearing at Manchester Middle School later this week following numerous complaints.

Shannon Foley Martinez is now a motivational speaker who works to help others leave supremacist groups.

“This speaker was approved by our central office leadership and is sponsored by The Holocaust Museum, but has also participated in dozens of nationally acclaimed programs in an effort to discuss and end hate groups,” the school said in a message to parents.

The school said after receiving feedback that “we have determined that it is not in our best interest at this time to provide this guest speakers session to our students and will not be inviting Ms. Martinez in to speak with our students.”

