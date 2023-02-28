‘America’s Got Talent: All Stars’ winner hails from Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia teen has been crowned the winner of “America’s Got Talent: All Stars.”

Self-taught aerialist Aidan Bryant, of Prince George County, was named the winner in Monday night’s final episode of the season, which featured “All Stars” from throughout the show’s history.

When Bryant first performed on the show in 2021 when he was 16-years-old, he finished in second place.

On Monday’s show, Bryant performed with the acrobatic trio Bello Sisters as Adam Lambert sang “Chandelier.”

After his performance that aired on Feb. 20, judge Simon Cowell gave Bryant “10′s across the board” after bringing the audience to its feet.

